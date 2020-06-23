Nurses in Ondo state have staged a peaceful protest at the State Mother and Child Hospital, Akure following a surge in the cases of coronavirus among health workers.

The nurses have therefore given the state government 48 hours ultimatum to address the situation to avoid industrial action.

They lamented the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state without efforts by government to carry out contact tracing of infected persons.

The State Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Comrade Kehinde Nomiye said the protest was sparked by failure of the state government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to carry out contact tracing of the infected doctor and nurse at the mother and child hospital.

He said no contact tracing was carried out more than 98hrs after the cases that were detected.