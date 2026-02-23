The Chief Executive Officer of Mercy Speaks Initiative, Mercy Roland, has commended the Ondo State Government for organizing an Investment Summit, describing it as a step in the right direction. Speaking with journalists at the summit held at the International Culture and Events Centre, popularly kn...

The Chief Executive Officer of Mercy Speaks Initiative, Mercy Roland, has commended the Ondo State Government for organizing an Investment Summit, describing it as a step in the right direction.

Speaking with journalists at the summit held at the International Culture and Events Centre, popularly known as The Dome, Roland emphasized the need for serious attention to the investment opportunities discussed during the event.

According to her, the summit should not be reduced to a mere jamboree, but rather serve as a platform for actionable decisions driven by sound business acumen capable of transforming the state’s economy.

Describing the event as innovative, the social commentator noted that the calibre of participants in attendance reflected the government’s determination to attract credible investors to Ondo State.

She said, “The Investment Summit is a commendable initiative that must be pursued to its logical conclusion. It is a strategic move by the state government that has the potential to significantly boost investment in the state.

“I believe the government is committed to transforming Ondo from a civil service-driven state into an industrial hub. The proposed seaport project must go beyond the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding; it must be fully realized.”

Roland further urged the government to create an enabling environment that would attract and sustain investor interest in the state.