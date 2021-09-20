Breaking News

Ondo govt shuts down ShopRite in Akure

The Shoprite building on Igbatoro Road and the Neighborhood Market at NEPA in Akure, the state capital, have been sealed by the Ondo State Waste Management Authority.

The two establishments were closed due to their unclean and unhygienic practices.
According to the Authority’s General Manager, Ayo Adeyemo, the owners of the affected facilities violated environmental rules and failed to follow hygienic measures.
The Ondo State Waste Management Authority (ODSWMA) had last week sealed off five popular buildings within Akure for unsanitary and unhygienic practices.
The buildings were, NAO Supermarkets; Olukayode building; Arowolo Bookshop, all on Oba Adesida Road; Rainbow Furniture at Bye-pass junction, and Salon Mega store along Isikan/Cathedral axis

