In Ondo state, the government has distributed personal protective equipment to health facilities in 18 local government areas. This is geared towards ensuring that health personnel are better protected against COVID-19.

Ondo state has recently witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. Its health workers had also protested the non-availability of Personal Protective Equipment, but the state government has since braced up to tackle this challenge. It is reaching out to health workers, through the provision of Personal Protective Equipment for them.

The equipment were distributed to health facilities in the 18 local government areas of the state. At the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre in Akure, the State Commissioner for Health, explained that the gesture is part of the response efforts of the state government to COVID-19.

He said it is the duty of government to protect lives of individuals, just as it has embarked on community engagement.