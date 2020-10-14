The Nigerian Bar Association Election Working Group has said its team observed a marked improvement in the conduct and disposition of security agencies during the Ondo governorship election.

Addressing a news conference in Akure, the leader of the team, Aderemi Oguntoye said the NBA did not observe any case of vote buying in any polling unit during the election.

The Group commended the electoral body for conducting a credible election in the State.

The group noted that voters were eager to cast their votes, despite the envisaged fear of violence.