The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olayide Adelami, has awarded full scholarships to 100 newly admitted students of Government Technical College, Owo, covering their entire three-year training programme. The announcement was made in a statement by Mr Johnpaul Akinduro, Press Secretary to Governor...

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olayide Adelami, has awarded full scholarships to 100 newly admitted students of Government Technical College, Owo, covering their entire three-year training programme.

The announcement was made in a statement by Mr Johnpaul Akinduro, Press Secretary to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and shared with journalists on Saturday. According to the statement, the scholarship was officially unveiled by the Principal of the college, Mr Tayo Ijabiken, during the 2025/2026 matriculation ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Ijabiken expressed gratitude to the deputy governor for his support. “It is with deep gratitude that I stand before you to express our profound appreciation to the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olayide Adelami, for the noble and generous gesture of awarding scholarships to one hundred newly admitted students of this college,” he said.

He added, “Through this intervention, Your Excellency has not only provided financial relief to students and their families, but has also inspired hope, confidence and renewed determination in the hearts of these young learners.”

Ijabiken described the initiative as a major boost to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the state and commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his sustained focus on skills acquisition for youths and women.

In his remarks, the deputy governor, represented by former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Kola Olawoye, said the scholarship scheme aligns with Governor Aiyedatiwa’s vision to revitalise technical education in Ondo State. He urged the newly matriculated students to take their training seriously, noting that technical education provides a viable pathway to self-reliance and job creation.

Beyond full tuition coverage, Dr Adelami also committed to providing daily feeding stipends for the 100 beneficiaries throughout their three-year period of study.

Also addressing the event, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Ogbeni Oluyi, reaffirmed the state government’s dedication to repositioning technical education in line with global standards. “The commitment of Governor Aiyedatiwa to technical education is firmly anchored on the OUREASE Agenda of his administration, which prioritises opportunity creation, economic expansion, social inclusion and security,” he said.