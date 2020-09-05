The Academic Staff Union of Universities has condemned the Federal government’s decision to increase pump price of fuel, describing it as anti-masses .

At a press briefing addressed in Akure zone of ASUU, members of the union frowned at the inability of the Nigeria Labour Congress to embark on an indefinite strike following hike in fuel price .

ASUU also faulted the calls from different quarters that tertiary institutions should resume amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

The union noted that no higher institution of learning can comply with the covid-19 protocols due to high number of students in different schools.