Ondo Approves Deji Of Akure As Chairman, Ondo Council Of Obas

Latest Braeking News About Ondo State: Ondo approves Deji of Akure as Chairman of Ondo Council of Obas Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State and Deji of Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of the Deji of Akure, His Royal Majesty, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi as the Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas.

 

Oba Aladelusi’s appointment follows the expiration of the two-year single tenure of the immediate past Chairman of the council, Oba (Dr.) Fredrick Eniolorunda Obateru Akinruntan, Olugbo of Ugbo, who was appointed on the 13th September, 2019.

The tenure of the new Chairman starts today, 14th September, 2021.

 

Governor Akeredolu appreciates the council under the leadership of the erstwhile Chairman, the Olugbo of Ugbo, who did excellently well and gave all necessary support to ensure that the good people of Ondo State enjoy good governance.

 

The Governor urges the new chairman to improve on the record of his predecessor by working in harmony with his brother Obas and the government in ensuring the development of the state.

