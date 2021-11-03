Ondo APC suspends council chairman over anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has suspended the chairman of Ifedore Local Government, Mr Alex Oladimeji over alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

The action of the party was contained in a letter signed by members of the party’s executive in the Ijare ward of in the local government.

The ward executives alleged that Oladimeji’s activities in recent time were against the provisions of the party’s constitution.

The state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, said there was no crisis in the party.

He said if there was any internal wrangling in any local government, the party had a way of resolving it.

The suspended chairman could not be reached on the phone for comments.