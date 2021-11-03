Breaking News

Ondo APC suspends council chairman over anti-party activities

Ondo APC suspends council chairman over anti-party activities

The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has suspended the chairman of Ifedore Local Government, Mr Alex Oladimeji over alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

The action of the party was contained in a letter signed by members of the party’s executive in the Ijare ward of in the local government.

The ward executives alleged that Oladimeji’s activities in recent time were against the provisions of the party’s constitution.

The state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, said there was no crisis in the party.

He said if there was any internal wrangling in any local government, the party had a way of resolving it.

The suspended chairman could not be reached on the phone for comments.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Police Ban Rallies, Protests in Lagos on October 1

TVCN
Sep 30, 2020

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has instructed officers and men…

Egypt secures $5.2 bn under new IMF standby loan

TVCN
Jun 29, 2020

The International Monetary Fund Executive Board has approved Egypt’s request to acquire a $5.2 billion…

COVID-19: Schools in FCT resume for exit classes amid pandemic

TVCN
Aug 4, 2020

Schools in the Federal capital Territory have resumed today, Tuesday following the Federal Government's…

Age falsification: Implicated civil servants in Delta state to refund N1.9bn

TVCN
Jan 22, 2017

Delta State civil servants found to have falsified their records in order to remain in service beyond…

TVC News Special Reports

apc-logo-TVC

LG polls : Lagos APC pleads with members to move on

21 Jul 2017 3.05 am

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress…

Continue reading

Delegate Congress : APC says it’s the party to beat

28 Aug 2017 9.24 am

Given the programmes and policies of the…

Continue reading
APC to begin sale of forms for congresses July 1

APC to begin sale of forms for congresses July 1

28 Jun 2021 11.23 am

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

Continue reading