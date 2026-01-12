Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, have intercepted a coal-laden truck conveying 38 passengers whose destination could not be ascertained after they travelled from Gombe State into the State. They were intercepted at the Cathedral area of Akure metropolis in Ak...

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, have intercepted a coal-laden truck conveying 38 passengers whose destination could not be ascertained after they travelled from Gombe State into the State.

They were intercepted at the Cathedral area of Akure metropolis in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The passengers were found inside a brand-new Mercedes-Benz truck with registration number GML 335 XR (Jigawa).

The arrest occurred during a routine security operation as preliminary investigations showed that the 38 passengers, mostly youths aged between 20 and 27 years, claimed they were unaware they had already arrived in Ondo State at the time they were intercepted.

During interrogation, the passengers told security operatives that they were on their way to meet relatives in Ondo State but failed to provide any verifiable addresses or contact details, a development that heightened suspicion.

One of the passengers was reportedly found in possession of a uniform bearing the inscription “Commander,” along with some charms.

He told investigators that he is a hunter and that the uniform was used for his work. However, he could not clearly explain his destination after departing Gombe State.

The 20-year-old driver of the truck and his 19-year-old conductor also informed Amotekun operatives that they picked up the passengers along the route and had no prior relationship with them.

The state Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, said the passengers had no definite destination.

He further disclosed that the area where the driver claimed to have picked up the passengers is considered prone to extremist activities.

“We will profile all of them thoroughly,” Adeleye said, stressing that anyone found culpable after investigations would face the full weight of the law, while those cleared would be sent back to their states of origin.

The Amotekun commander urged residents of Ondo State to remain calm, assuring them that the situation was under control.

He also called on members of the public to continue providing credible information to security agencies to help sustain peace and security across the state.