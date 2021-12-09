Ondo Amotekun arrests 50 vehicles for using tinted glass without permit

The Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps has insisted that the ongoing searching tracking of vehicles that are not registered and glass tinted, is to foil plot by criminal elements and bandits to launch devastating attacks in the state.

The Corps also described the searching operation as a joint one among the Nigeria police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, noting that relevant enabling law empowers Amotekun Corps to collaborate with other security agencies to track criminals on major roads.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure today, the State Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye disclosed that over fifty unregistered vehicles had been impounded while others were impounded for tinted glass without police permit.

He said intelligent reports indicated that eighty percent of crimes being committed in Ondo state and neighbouring states were perpetrated with Okada, tinted and unregistered vehicles.

The Amotekun Commander said it was not through that his men and other security agents on the roads in the last few days were checking phones or demanding vehicle particulars.

He described such as a mere cheap social media blackmail which could not stop the security operatives from protecting the citizenry during this yuletide and beyond.

