The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested 281 street urchins, popularly known as Omotaku, for harassing stranded motorists in a statewide crackdown on major highways along the Lekki, Ikoyi, and Ojuelegba axis. This was disclosed in a statement shared on Saturday via X by Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner...

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested 281 street urchins, popularly known as Omotaku, for harassing stranded motorists in a statewide crackdown on major highways along the Lekki, Ikoyi, and Ojuelegba axis.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on Saturday via X by Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested for the extortion and harassment of commuters at various blackspots, following numerous complaints from motorists.

The statement reads, “In continuation of the clean-up enforcement operations and its commitment to rid the State of criminal elements and street urchins popularly known as Omotaku, who terrorise Lagos motorists and force them to part with their hard-earned money, the Lagos State Taskforce have arrested a total of 281 suspects across the state.

“The areas covered during the week-long operations included Lekki Phase 1, Ikoyi, Lekki–Ajah Expressway, Bourdillon, Animashahun busstop, Akowonjo road, Egbeda, Fadeyi busstop, Costain, Funsho Williams Avenue, Victoria Island, Apongbon, Jibowu, Yaba Phase 1, Lagos Island Palmgrove, Ojuelegba road, Surulere and other adjoining roads on both Island and Mainland where the presence of undesirable elements popularly known as Omotaku and other street urchins was observed.”

The statement further revealed that all suspects arrested have been arraigned in court.

The commissioner encouraged Lagosians, particularly motorists, to “promptly reach out to the Lagos State Taskforce whenever Omotaku or other street urchins constitute a nuisance within their vicinity. Call 09137555111 or 09138555111 for swift response.”

TVC News previously reported that the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce and Anti-Crime Squad have arrested a suspected roadside hoodlum, also known as Omotaku, in connection with an attack on a motorist whose vehicle broke down along the Oshodi–Iyana Ipaja Road.

In a video shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, on Thursday, he said the incident happened on Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m. when the suspect, alongside other gang members, attacked an innocent citizen and forcibly demanded money after the victim’s vehicle developed a fault on the busy roadway.