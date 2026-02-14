A philanthropist and House of Representatives hopeful, Bamidele Omosehin, has called on Nigerians to demonstrate patriotism and unity in order to overcome the country’s prevailing socio-economic challenges....

Omosehin made the appeal on Saturday in a statement marking his birthday, urging citizens to show love for one another as a pathway to reducing insecurity across the nation.

He said greater patriotism among citizens would help curb hunger, poverty, and the killing of innocent people.

The Iju-Odo-born philanthropist, known for distributing working tools, food items, and cash to youths, widows, and other vulnerable residents in Okitipupa Local Government Area, also advised young people to celebrate Valentine’s Day responsibly.

Omosehin, a leading contender to represent the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in the 2027 general elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, stressed the need for communities to collaborate with security agencies to address insecurity at the grassroots.

He emphasised that love for the country and for one another would strengthen national unity and help tackle poverty, hunger, and terrorism.

He further urged the Federal and state governments to work in synergy to end insurgency, noting that foreign support may be necessary to confront the threat, which he said has significantly affected Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Omosehin also cautioned youths to mark the Valentine’s Day celebration with decorum and avoid any anti-social behaviour.