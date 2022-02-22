Olubadan of Ibadanland to be installed on 11th of March

Senator Lekan Balogun will be crowned as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan land on March 11,

Sources close to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said he has approved the Installation of the new Olubadan for the 11th of March.

Senator Lekan Balogun was confirmed as the Olubadan designate following the death of Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Oguguniso 1 on the Second of January,.

The Olubadan designate is from the Aliwo family a prominent family of warriors in the City of Ibadan.