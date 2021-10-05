Olu Jacobs is hale and hearty – Joke Silva

Reports making the rounds that Veteran actor Olu Jacobs is dead is totally false.

Dispelling the death rumour, His wife Joke Sliva told journalists that; her husband is hale and Hearty and the news about his demise should be disregarded as there is no iota of truth in it.

The rumor is coming after Joke Sliva celebrated her 60th birthday a few days ago after Olu Jacobs made a surprise visit to her in a movie location, from the footage, Olu was looking frail and lean.

The video generated mixed reactions as some averred that he is looking sick while some are worried about his shrinking look.

I would be recalled that last year, the same rumor of his demise was making the round but was quickly debunked by members of Nollywood and his family members.