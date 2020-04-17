Former Nigeria international, Sunday Oliseh, has refuted reports that he will never coach the senior national team, Super Eagles ever again.

Oliseh made the headlines last week when he ruled himself out of coaching the Super Eagles again after fallen out of favor with the Nigeria Football Federation.

The former Ajax Amsterdam and Juventus man, managed the Eagles between 2015 and 2016, but he left his role due to following unresolved differences with the Nigeria Football Federation.

Oliseh who earned a total of 52 caps for Nigeria, has now clarified his statement and said he’s willing to know in the future but on the same terms and treatment given to their foreign counterparts who have Coach the Super Eagles.

Oliseh is currently out of job after leaving Dutch side Fortuna Sittard in 2018.