Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said the federal government’s ongoing economic reforms could restore investor confidence and unlock new market opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)....

Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said the federal government’s ongoing economic reforms could restore investor confidence and unlock new market opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking during a meeting with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, in Abuja, Okonjo-Iweala noted that while the reforms provide a solid platform for growth, Nigeria must accelerate job creation, boost export capacity, and strengthen social safety nets and energy security to ensure the benefits reach ordinary citizens.

A statement from the Ministry of Finance said the meeting focused on aligning Nigeria’s macroeconomic reforms with strategies to deepen integration into global markets, particularly through the AfCFTA framework.

Edun briefed the WTO chief on recent macroeconomic gains, citing a stronger naira, slowing inflation, and improved credit ratings from Fitch and Moody’s as indicators of stability.

He said these developments form the foundation for achieving the government’s seven per cent GDP growth target, driven by export diversification, private sector investment, and human capital development.

Both leaders agreed on the need to integrate Nigeria more effectively into global value chains, harness opportunities in digital trade, and improve the competitiveness and resilience of the economy.

They also stressed the pivotal role of the private sector in driving productivity, innovation, and shared prosperity.