Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has described Austin Okocha’s goal against Oliver khan during the 1992/1993 season as the best ever in the history of the German Bundesliga.

Okocha, who played for Eintracht Frankfurt at the time sensationally dribbled past Kahn, in goal for Karlsruher, and a couple of defenders, before slotting the ball into the net.

Klopp added that Okocha’s goal opened up the doors to top European clubs for African players

.

The goal was voted the 1993 Goal of The Year by viewers of Sports-chau, A German TV sports programme.