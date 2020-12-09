A night nightclub in Columbus, Ohio, has been temporarily shut down after about 500 people attended a Trey Songz concert Saturday night.

City Attorney Zach Klein announced on Tuesday that his office had obtained a court order to temporarily close the club, Aftermath for violation of public health orders amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Among those in attendance at the concert were undercover agents of the Ohio Investigative Unit, who accused the club of “egregious violations”.

All but a few club patrons and workers were not wearing or properly wearing masks, social distancing was largely non-existent, and patrons were not seated while eating and drinking, according to the agents, who took photos to support the allegations.

Aftermath, located in a shopping plaza at 1921 Channingway Center Drive, off the west side of Brice Road and south of East Livingston Avenue, was cited for improper conduct and disorderly activities in violation of its liquor permit.

The shutdown, ordered by Judge Stephanie Mingo, remains in effect until further order , which is expected on Dec. 17.

A press release by Zach Klein said “We are in the middle of a surge in coronavirus infections, yet the owners of Aftermath planned to continue hosting large-scale events at their venue, including this upcoming weekend. In the interest of community health, we secured an immediate shutdown of this property.”