Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has hailed Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State over the inauguration of five ultramodern transport terminals in various parts of the state last Thursday, in line with his integrated blueprint for a modern and multimodal transport ecosystem.

Ohanaeze also commended Governor Mbah for the rollout of100 out of the 200 CNG Mass Transit buses, launch of Enugu State Modern Transport System, and construction of 80 modern bus shelters and bays across the state

The apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, equally said that Mbah’s performance justifies the various calls for restructuring and devolution of more powers to sub-nationals, insisting that real development could only come from states.

In a press statement issued by the body’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ikechukwu Bismarck Oji, on Sunday, ¹Ohanaeze Ndigbo expressed elation at “the historic developmental strides being embarked upon by the Governor, in all sectors, all at once.”

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide takes pride in Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s giant strides across all sectors in Enugu State. We recall that in just two years, he has brought moribund Government parastatals such as the United Palm Products Limited, the Hotel Presidential, and NIGERGAS back to life.

“We note the ongoing construction of 260 Smart Green School Projects as well as 260 ultramodern Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres across the 260 wards of Enugu State, the completion of the magnificent Enugu International Conference Centre, the Nodsra Tractor Assembly and Service Centre, and the ongoing road infrastructure projects across the state.

“We equally note with delight what he has done in the area of security where he invested in the state-of-the-art Enugu Command and Control Centre and over 150 security vehicles all installed with AI-embedded cameras that keep the state under surveillance, thus making Enugu one of the safest states today. Since his assumption of office, Monday Sit-At-Home in Enugu has become history.

“Equally, we note with pride how the Enugu State Government revoltionalized the Nigerian Electricity sector by being the first state to setup its own Electricity Regulatory arm – the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission and subsequently reducing electricity tariff in the state

“Today and on the heels of these heart warming strides in the right direction, Ohanaeze celebrates with Ndi Enugu over the launch of Holy Ghost Terminal 1 (Enugu Central Station 1), designated for inter-state transport; Holy Ghost Terminal 2 (Enugu Central Station 2) for inter-city transport; Nsukka Terminal (Nsukka Central Station); Abakpa Nike Terminal (Abakpa Central Station), and Gariki Terminal (Gariki Central Station) as well as 100 CNG buses, Enugu Transport management System, among other transport infrastructure initiated and completed by the Mbah Administration.

“We are gladdened we now have in the South East transport infrastructure and system that can compete with modern terminals around the world,” the statement said.

The pan-Igbo body equally urged residents to support the Mbah initiative by taking ownership of the facilities and use them most responsibly.

It is recalled that Mbah, last week, commissioned the terminals and 200 CNG buses which, he said were in line with his administration vision to grow the state’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

In his words: “Today’s commissioning of the newly completed world-class terminals and the CNG Bus Mass Transit Scheme is indeed beyond a ribbon-cutting exercise. It ushers in a whole new experience; fundamentally connecting our vision to action, and our action to the daily lives of the over seven million residents of Enugu State.

“The terminals are a central pillar of our transport agenda – a multimodal highway to the future – integrating road, rail, air, and waterways into one seamless, safe, and efficient ecosystem.”

“They represent our capacity to deliver projects that empower Ndi Enugu and set our state on a robust trajectory of growth.

“Already, this project is creating jobs, stimulating SMEs, and positioning Enugu to compete with Africa’s best. Through it, we’re creating over 20,000 jobs across BRT, 2,000 hybrid city taxis, airport operations, ride-hailing, and support services,” he had added.