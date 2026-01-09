The Ogun State Police Command has called for supervised safety measures at recreational centres and swimming facilities across the state following the death of a 17-year-old boy who drowned while swimming. TVC News correspondent gathered that the tragic incident happened at the Top Crown hotel in Ma...

TVC News correspondent gathered that the tragic incident happened at the Top Crown hotel in Magboro, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a witness confirmed that the tragic incident happened on New Year’s Day when the pool was at full capacity.

He said, ” I was there when it happened, two boys drowned, but one of the boys was saved.”

While calls to the command’s Public Relations Officer, Babseyi Oluseyi, went unanswered, he confirmed the development on Wednesday through a statement released on his official X account.

Although Oluseyi never confirmed the location of the incident, but stressed that the warning followed recurring incidents of drowning in the state.

He noted that the teenager lost his life in a recent swimming-related incident.

Oluseyi said, “A couple of days ago, tragedy struck when a 17-year-old young man with a bright and promising future lost his life to an avoidable drowning. In a matter of minutes, dreams were cut short, and a family was plunged into grief, all because safety was absent when it mattered most.

“This heartbreaking incident is a stark reminder that swimming without an on-duty lifeguard or capable hands around is a deadly risk. One careless moment can cost a lifetime. Please, be careful out there.”

Earlier, the police spokesperson had urged residents to exercise caution when swimming in rivers and pools.

The PPRO also urged operators of recreational centres and swimming facilities to put safety measures in place to prevent accidents.

“The Ogun Police Command warns the public of a recent rise in drowning incidents across the state. Members of the public are urged to exercise extreme caution when swimming in rivers, streams, or swimming pools.

“Hotel and recreational facility operators must ensure that all swimming pools are properly supervised, clearly marked, and have trained lifeguards on duty at all times. Safety equipment must also be readily available.

“The Commissioner of Police advises that avoidable loss of life is unacceptable, and all stakeholders must take responsibility to ensure safety for themselves and others,” Oluseyi stated.