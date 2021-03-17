The Ogun State Government has assured residents of adequate protection of lives and property.

The Commissioner for Information, Waheed Odusile made this known on behalf of the State Government during the official hand over of the abducted OOU students who were released on Tuesday.

The victims were not allowed to talk to the media but the Commissioner for Health in the State, Tomi Coker who was at the event also confirmed that they have been tested and have been certified to be in good health condition.

Earlier in the day, members of the National Association of Nigerian Students and National Association of Ogun State Students have held an appreciation rally to Governors office where they were received by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Shuaib Salisu.