Ogun State has discharged 6 Coronavirus patients from its Isolation Centre in Ikenne, after each of them tested negative twice to the virus.

The patients who have since joined their families to continue living their normal lives, bring the total number of discharged cases in Ogun to 20.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin indicates that four confimed cases were announced for the State by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the State to 95.

Of these 95, there are currently 73 active cases who are receiving specialised care in Isolation Centres within the State.

The State Ministry of Health expresses hope that as the days go by, more patients would be discharged, and urges the general public to continue to maintain social distancing as the use of facemasks alone may not independently avoid the risk of infection.