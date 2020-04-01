Ogun State Government has announced another confirmed case of the Coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to four.

The new case is a thirty year old daughter of the 62 years old returnee from the United Kingdom who has been in isolation for almost two weeks.

This was confirmed by the Ogun state commissioner for health, Tomi Coker.

The new contact was said to have contracted the disease from a third contact, who incidentally was her father.

The commissioner also informed that a male individual, who presented himself at the General Hospital, Ijaye, with signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, was isolated and tested negative of the disease.

Coker warned parents to desist from giving hand sanitizers to their children to consume, noting that it is for the hands and not for the mouth or other parts of the body.