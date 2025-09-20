Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, has announced that the state have secured a landmark investment of up to $2.5 billion for Africa’s first Disneyland-style resort. While highlighting the state’s rapid economic growth and tourism potential, Abiodun revealed that Ogun’s economy has expanded from...

Abiodun wrote on X: “Over the last six years, we have grown Ogun State’s economy from N3.5 trillion to N16 trillion, making us one of the fastest-growing economies in Nigeria.

“This growth reflects our deliberate efforts in infrastructure, basic amenities, and the revitalization of tourism, with Olumo Rock now generating about N20 million weekly after its renovation.

“We recently received MAG Group in Abeokuta, where they pledged an investment of between $1.8 billion and $2.5 billion in hospitality and entertainment. Their plans include the establishment of Africa’s first Disneyland-style resort in Ogun State, alongside hotels, water parks, and other leisure facilities.

“This pledge confirms the strength of our competitive advantage as a state with vast land, a conducive business environment, and the right human capital. We remain committed to sustaining Ogun State as the investment destination of choice and the true gateway to prosperity.”