Ogun State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government to implement the Renewed Hope Cultural and Creative Projects, aimed at transforming the state’s cultural and tourism landscape.

The MoU, facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, outlines collaborative efforts to establish a Renewed Hope Cultural Village, preserve historic and tourist sites, promote capacity building, and drive economic empowerment across the state.

The agreement was formalized in Abeokuta, with Governor Dapo Abiodun signing on behalf of Ogun State and Minister Hannatu Musawa representing the Federal Government.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor Abiodun emphasized the economic potential of tourism when properly harnessed. He described the partnership as a strategic step toward strengthening cultural identity and unlocking new opportunities for job creation and economic expansion.

“Tourism, if properly harnessed, is a powerful economic driver. It creates jobs, promotes unity, and keeps our youth engaged. Culture unites us, and it’s time we focus on showcasing our heritage and creativity,” the governor said.

He highlighted Ogun state’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant festivals such as Ojude Oba, Orona Day, Lisabi Day, and Remo Day, as well as renowned tourist attractions like Olumo Rock, the Centenary Hall, and the site of the first church and Bible in Nigeria.

Governor Abiodun noted that his administration has already invested in infrastructure to support tourism and is now working to rehabilitate and upgrade key heritage sites.

“We want to position Ogun State as a tourism hub, just like nations that have moved beyond oil as their main revenue source. Nigeria has all it takes to attract global tourism interest,” he added.

The governor praised the current wave of cultural renaissance sweeping across Nigeria and reaffirmed Ogun State’s commitment to playing a leading role in driving cultural revival.

In her remarks, Minister Hannatu Musawa said the partnership is part of President Bola Tinubu’s broader directive for the federal government to collaborate with states to highlight Nigeria’s cultural diversity and develop the creative economy.

“President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda calls for a strategic handshake between the federal and state governments. Every state has unique cultural strengths, and the aim is to empower them to lead these conversations and attract both domestic and international attention,” the minister explained.

She said the MoU allows states to tailor projects to their specific needs, including the development of heritage sites, creative hubs, and monuments, all aimed at boosting domestic tourism and stimulating sustainable economic growth.

“This initiative is about changing the global narrative about Nigeria through our culture, creativity, and landscapes. Ogun State, with its rich history and prominent personalities, is central to this mission,” Musawa stated.

She described the partnership with Ogun State as the beginning of something “extremely special,” noting that the state embodies much of what makes Nigeria unique, dynamic, and culturally significant.

The Renewed Hope Cultural and Creative Projects are expected to position Ogun as a model for culture-driven economic development and enhance Nigeria’s profile on the global tourism and creative arts map.