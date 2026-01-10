The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the death of Mr. Ayoola Ayanwale, the prime suspect in the River Valley Estate murder case. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed that the suspect was found gasping for breath in an open field in the Sotubo area of Ogun ...

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed that the suspect was found gasping for breath in an open field in the Sotubo area of Ogun State. He was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

According to DSP Babaseyi, preliminary findings suggest that the suspect may have taken his own life on January 9, 2026. He added that the police have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Items recovered at the scene include a bottle containing a suspected liquid substance, two mobile phones, a voter’s card, and an ATM card, all of which reportedly confirm the deceased’s connection to the earlier murder case.

Meanwhile, the couple’s three children have been placed in the care of relatives. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.