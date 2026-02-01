The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded another violent assault on its officers barely one week after a similar attack by suspected smugglers at Akokoro area of Iwoye, Imeko-Afon Local Government Area, where two officers sustained life-threatening injuries and are s...

The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded another violent assault on its officers barely one week after a similar attack by suspected smugglers at Akokoro area of Iwoye, Imeko-Afon Local Government Area, where two officers sustained life-threatening injuries and are still receiving medical care.

In a Sunday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Zakari Chado, the latest incident occurred at about 0600 hours on Saturday, 31 January 2026, when officers of the Command, on a routine anti-smuggling patrol along a bush path at Alapoti in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, intercepted a convoy of motorcycles conveying smuggled foreign parboiled rice.

According to the statement, a total of forty-six bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice were seized and evacuated into an official patrol vehicle as the team exited the location.

The statement reads, “While withdrawing from the scene, the officers were suddenly ambushed by a large mob armed with dangerous weapons, including Dane guns, stones, bottles, and charms, in a coordinated attempt to overwhelm the patrol team and recover the seized items.

“The officers maintained composure and successfully repelled the attack after an intense exchange that lasted about thirty minutes. During the confrontation, one of the assailants got injured and succumbed to his injuries, while a suspect who claimed ownership of the seized rice was apprehended and is currently undergoing investigation.”

The statement added that “the Command observes that the recent spate of attacks on its personnel is directly linked to the renewed and intensified anti-smuggling operations, which have led to significant seizures of arms, ammunition, narcotics, and other prohibited items within the area of responsibility. These violent reactions underscore the determination of criminal elements to resist lawful enforcement and undermine national security.”

Reacting to the incident, the Acting Customs Area Controller, Ogun I Area Command, Deputy Comptroller Olukayode Afeni, condemned the attack as barbaric and an assault on the rule of law.

Afeni reaffirmed that such resistance will not deter the Command or the Service from carrying out its statutory mandate, warning that those involved will be identified and brought to justice, while assuring law-abiding members of the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to their safety and the enforcement of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.