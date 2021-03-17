Member of the House of Representatives from Egbado North/Imeko Afon federal constituency of Ogun state, Jimoh Olaifa, has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

He won his election into the House on the platform of the African Democratic Congress in 2019.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced the defection while reading a letter from the lawmaker.

Jimoh Olaifa cited irreconcilable differences in the ADC as reason behind the defection.

The announcement followed a one hour closed doors session by the House.