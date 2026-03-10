The Ogun State Government has commenced an online verification exercise for retirees on the state’s pension payroll, under a programme tagged “I Am Alive”, aimed at improving transparency and ensuring continued welfare for pensioners. The initiative, rolled out by the Bureau of State Pensions ...

The initiative, rolled out by the Bureau of State Pensions in the Office of the Head of Service, began on Monday and will run until May 8, according to a statement by Mrs. Arinola Adetayo, Permanent Secretary of the Bureau and Chairman of the Pension Fund Management Committee.

Adetayo explained that the exercise is designed to confirm the status of pensioners and to streamline the administration of pensions across the state.

Retirees are required to download the Ogun State Pensioners App on their Android or iOS devices from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After installation, pensioners must complete the setup process by entering their Personal Enrolment Number (PEN) and registered phone number before submitting their details.

The verification process also involves following prompts within the app, including taking a photograph to complete registration.

Mrs. Adetayo urged all retirees to take advantage of the digital platform and participate within the stipulated timeframe to confirm their status and remain on the state’s pension payroll.

She said the exercise reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring pension administration remains efficient, transparent, and responsive to retirees’ needs, leveraging technology to safeguard public funds while improving service delivery.