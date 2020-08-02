Ogun State government has announced that COVID-19 and malaria tests will be mandatory for returning boarding students as part of requirements for schools resumption in the state.

The senior secondary school students in the final class in the state are to resume on August 4th, 2020 after staying at home for months due to COVID-19 Pandemic but they must be cleared and present certificate from specialized public health centers.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Basic and Secondary Education, Ronke Soyombo said the state is using the guidelines jointly developed and agreed by parents, private school owners, government representatives, and other stakeholders.

She added that the major one is the presentation of a certificate of NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST before a student is admitted to the boarding facility in both public and private schools in the State.

She noted that the government will bear the full costs of the COVID-19 Test for all boarding SS3 students in the State-owned public schools, while all private school owners are also expected to ensure that boarding students are certified COVID-19 test negative before they are admitted into their boarding facilities.

She stated that the State Government has negotiated a huge discount in the cost of COVID-19 Test with some healthcare service providers but private school owners and parents are free to engage any other service provider of their choice provided that the service provider is certified by NCDC and that the test has been performed within 72 hours of the date of resumption.