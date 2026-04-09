Violence marred the Ogun State FA Cup encounter between Nationwide League One (NLO) side, Gaiters FC, and Nigeria National League (NNL) outfit, Stormers SC, at the MKO Abiola Stadium on Thursday, April 9, 2026, with a journalist reportedly assaulted during post-match altercations. The match, which ended 3-2 in favour of…...

Violence marred the Ogun State FA Cup encounter between Nationwide League One (NLO) side, Gaiters FC, and Nigeria National League (NNL) outfit, Stormers SC, at the MKO Abiola Stadium on Thursday, April 9, 2026, with a journalist reportedly assaulted during post-match altercations.

The match, which ended 3-2 in favour of Stormers SC, was overshadowed by a series of incidents involving match officials, players and members of the home team’s coaching crew.

Tensions, which had built up during the game, escalated at full time as players of Stormers SC reportedly descended on Gaiters FC’s academy players, leading to scenes of chaos on the pitch.

Amid the disorder, SportingLife journalist, David Bolarinwa, who was at the venue to cover the match, was allegedly attacked while attempting to conduct post-match interviews.

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He was said to have been surrounded by Stormers players, slapped and had some of his belongings damaged before he was eventually rescued.

Speaking to TVC News Online, Bolarinwa said, “It’s unfortunate that we have occurrences like this in our footballing system, during the match, there were a number of confrontations from the Stormers SC Coach who eventually slapped the assistant referee.

“After the match, Stormers FC players began to chase down Gaiters FC players, manhandling them, it was at this moment sports officials and journalists stepped in, I was immediately surrounded by some Stormers SC players who slapped me, damaged my phone charger and power-bank”.

In another controversial moment, the centre referee issued a Stormers SC player a red card after a second bookable offence. However, in a shocking turn of events, the General Manager of Stormers SC, Lekan Kelani, stormed the pitch, confronted the referee and the decision was overturned without any clear explanation or recourse to standard review procedures, further escalating tensions.

As the match progressed, the physicality escalated beyond acceptable limits, with Stormers SC players accused of deliberately targeting Gaiters FC players with reckless challenges. Reports from the touchline indicated threats of career-ending injuries directed at the young Gaiters squad, many of whom are under 18 and harbour ambitions of securing opportunities in Europe.

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In a separate incident captured in a viral video circulating on X, the General Manager of Stormers SC, was seen repeatedly slapping Gaiters FC media officer, Olayinka Salaudeen.

Reacting to the development, Salaudeen described the incident as a setback for Nigerian football, calling for disciplinary action against those involved.

“There shouldn’t be a room for violence in our sports, this is a game we all love and should be uplifted by the spirit of sportsmanship,” he told journalists.

“How can you launch at children, boys who less than 18years old, threatening them with career ending injuries and fighting them for outplaying you?”

He further alleged that earlier in the match, the head coach of Stormers SC assaulted an assistant referee and was subsequently sent off.

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“This is not football and we really hope they sanction them,” he added.

The incidents have sparked concerns over safety and discipline in local competitions, with calls mounting for the Ogun State Football Association to take decisive action.

Reacting to the incident, an X user @EastsideMaya said, “Our own thing dey always different.”

While @TerrordeArcd questioned the whereabout of the match officials. He wrote: “Where are the officials.”

@pecunia_b_koko however wrote: “3 slaps unprovoked and you still dey explain? God forbid.”

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@HardeyNova also contributed, saying: “My friend is the coach for Gaiters. Stormers are disgrace and they should be banned.”

Expressing concern, @SIMMHI_09 wrote: “Journalists are not protected in Nigeria. This is awful.”