Ogun State Government has extended the lockdown till 31st of May in order to reduce community spread of the Virus which hit its highest number of cases in a day, in the last one week.

The Governor, Dapo Abiodun made this known while speaking about update on the Virus in the state and how the state has been responding.

He maintained that restriction on religious activities still stands, urging Muslims in the state to observe their Eid prayers at home and follow laid down rules on the lockdown.