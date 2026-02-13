The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has announced that commercial cargo operations will commence at the Gateway International Airport in Iperu, marking another major milestone in our aviation and economic development drive. In a statement shared on his official X handle on Friday, Abiodun said...

In a statement shared on his official X handle on Friday, Abiodun said that the development follows the successful commencement of passenger flights on October 7, 2025, and reinforces his administrative commitment to making the airport fully functional and economically impactful.

Abiodun disclosed that the cargo services is in partnership with the Allied Air and SAHCOL with aim to position the airport as a strategic logistic hub.

The statement reads, “With the launch of cargo services in partnership with Allied Air and SAHCOL, we are positioning the airport as a strategic logistics hub that will strengthen trade, regional connectivity, and supply chains within Nigeria and beyond.

“The quality of infrastructure has attracted strong interest from aviation and logistics leaders, including Sifax Group, who have described the facility as exceptional for cargo operations and a catalyst for boosting agricultural exports from Ogun State and the wider Southwest.”

Abiodun added that, “We are encouraged by the confidence expressed by operators and investors who see Ogun State as ahead of the curve due to its proximity to Lagos, business-friendly environment, and focus on functionality.”

The Governor further noted that the commencement of cargo operations is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, boost agribusiness and manufacturing logistics, reduce post-harvest losses, attract new investments, and increase government revenue.

“With this step, we are transforming Iperu into a major regional logistics centre while easing pressure on existing cargo routes across Nigeria,” he concluded.