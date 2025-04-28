Among the early winners, Zerry DL was named Rookie of the Year, while Davido claimed the Digital Artist of the Year award.

Rema secured Afrobeats Album of the Year for his project HEIS, and Tems was honoured with Best Recording of the Year for her track Burning.

The ceremony also paid tribute to distinguished figures with Special Recognition Awards, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Alex Okosi, and Amaju Pinnick.

A highlight of the evening saw Odumodublvck crowned Next Rated Artist, ahead of fellow nominees Shallipopi, Qing Madi, and Ayo Maff.

The Headies remains a premier platform celebrating excellence within the Nigerian music industry.

This year’s event forms part of a two-edition celebration, with the 18th Headies Awards scheduled for December, compensating for the absence of the awards in 2024.