Former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, has commiserated with the Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere and the Odumakin family over the demise of the spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, who died on Saturday.

Mimiko, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, John Paul Akinduro, said Nigeria has lost a prominent voice in the fight for true federalism and unity of the nation.

According to him “Yinka was a quintessential Nigerian who epitomised noble and progressive activist ethos. His undying passion for the Nigerian project was palpable right from his days as a student union activist.”

Mimiko also described the late Afenifere spokesperson as “a progressive activist and democrat whose struggle for Nigeria’s return to democracy cannot be quantified. He was one of the leading voices that fought successive military regimes to enthrone democratic governance.

“Though his death is a painful and personal loss, I urge all to seek solace in the fact that Yinka lived a remarkable life. He was a true patriot, selfless leader and a lover of the masses.” Mimiko said.

Advertisement

The former Governor prayed for strength for his darling wife, Joe and the family to bear the irreplaceable loss.