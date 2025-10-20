The Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has officially flagged off the first phase of the distribution and installation of 30 units of 500kVA transformers across the three senatorial districts of the State....

The project aims to enhance electricity supply, boost economic activities, and improve the overall quality of life especially for residents of rural communities in Kogi State.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Lokoja, Governor Ododo described the event as a major step toward fulfilling his promise to light up communities and empower the people. He expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his continued support, which he said has made governance easier in Kogi State.

He emphasized that the distribution of the 30 transformers would be guided by fairness and balanced development across the three senatorial districts. He urged residents to safeguard the electrical installations against vandalism and ensure their effective use for the collective benefit of all.

The project is expected to stimulate economic growth, improve healthcare delivery, and enhance educational services in the state. Governor Ododo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to implementing people-centered projects that deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Rural and Energy Development, Muhammed Abdulmutalib, commended Governor Ododo for his concern for the welfare of the people of Kogi State.

He noted that the initiative represents a significant stride in fulfilling the administration’s commitment to the well-being of communities, adding that it will stimulate economic growth and enhance productivity across the state.

The flag-off ceremony marks another milestone in the state government’s efforts to strengthen power infrastructure and provide reliable electricity for its citizens.