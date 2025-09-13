Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has condemned the recent bandits’ attack on Egbe community in Yagba West, describing it as a brutal assault on the state’s peace and humanity....

Represented by his deputy, Joel Salifu, during a condolence visit, the governor said the state mourns the police officers and vigilantes who lost their lives defending residents. He pledged stronger collaboration with security agencies, improved community policing, and more support for local vigilantes.

Governor Ododo assured bereaved families that government would not abandon them and urged residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and avoid shielding criminals.

State Security Adviser, Jerry Omodara, disclosed that most bandits in Kogi are fleeing from neighboring states. He said their hideouts have been identified and criminals are being intercepted with support from the Federal Government. He also announced plans for a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Egbe.

The Elegbe of Egbe, Oba Ayodele Irukera, appealed for more security presence, stressing the community’s vulnerability as a border town.