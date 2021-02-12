Men of the Rapid Response Squad RRS is holding a show of force across Lagos.

Leading the show of force is the Chairman Rapid Response Squad, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi says it’s a directive by the Lagos Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu ahead of the planned protest in the state.

The team started off at Obalende then to Lekki tollgate.

As at the time of filing this report the show of force is still ongoing.

Police say the aim to send signals to all would be protesters that security agencies would to all to protect lives and property in the state.