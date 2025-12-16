Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday gave formal assent to Delta State’s 2026 Appropriation Bill, valued at N1.729 trillion and tagged the “Budget of Accelerating the MORE Agenda,” alongside three other key legislative acts passed by the State House of Assembly. The additional bills signed i...

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday gave formal assent to Delta State’s 2026 Appropriation Bill, valued at N1.729 trillion and tagged the “Budget of Accelerating the MORE Agenda,” alongside three other key legislative acts passed by the State House of Assembly.

The additional bills signed into law include the Delta State Social Investment Programme Law, the Delta State Colleges of Education Law, 2025, and the Delta State Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism (Amendment) Law, 2025.

During the signing ceremony, Governor Oborevwori described the 2026 budget as “not just a budget of figures, but a budget of vision, action, and expected deliverables for the next twelve months.” He assured Deltans that the administration would “hit the ground running in 2026 to accelerate development across key sectors.”

The N1.729 trillion budget marks an increase of over 70% compared to the 2025 estimate. Oborevwori noted that 70% of the funds would be allocated to capital expenditure and 30% to recurrent spending, emphasising his administration’s focus on infrastructure-led growth and sustainable development.

Reflecting on 2025, the Governor highlighted the state’s investments in infrastructure, security, fiscal discipline, and revenue generation, which improved internally generated revenue without imposing additional burdens on citizens.

He said these achievements demonstrate the success of his administration’s reforms and its commitment to strengthening Delta’s economy.

On the accompanying laws, the Governor explained that the Social Investment Programme Law provides a legal framework to ensure equitable access to resources and services for vulnerable and underserved populations.

Read Also Gov Oborevwori presents account of Stewardship to State House of Assembly

READ ALSO: Kebbi Govt Assent 2026 Budget Into Law

The Colleges of Education Law, 2025, standardizes the operations of state-owned colleges, allowing them to award Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCEs) and education degrees concurrently, while expanding their capacity to train more qualified teachers.

The Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism (Amendment) Law, Oborevwori said, enhances the legal framework to combat terrorism, cultism, and related crimes, ensuring state legislation aligns with current security challenges.

The Governor commended the Speaker, leadership, and members of the Delta State House of Assembly, as well as the Clerk and staff, for the timely passage of the bills. He also thanked stakeholders, cabinet members, civil servants, and citizens for their contributions, extending festive greetings to all Deltans.

Earlier, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, said the passage of the four bills followed “rigorous legislative engagements, wide consultations, and thorough scrutiny in line with the Assembly’s constitutional mandate.”

Guwor explained that the Social Investment Programme Law institutionalizes social intervention initiatives to protect vulnerable citizens and promote inclusive growth, while the Colleges of Education Law, 2025, establishes a uniform framework to enhance teacher education quality and reduce disparities among state-owned colleges.

He added that the Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism (Amendment) Law addresses emerging security challenges and corrects gaps in the principal legislation, including defining cultism.

On the Appropriation Law, 2026, Guwor said the House reviewed the budget sector by sector in alignment with the MORE Agenda before passing the N1.729 trillion estimate.

The Speaker emphasised that the assent to the bills highlights the “cordial and productive relationship between the legislature and the executive,” reflecting a shared vision for a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Delta State, and will significantly advance good governance and socio-economic development.