Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Mr Sunday Ndidi, father of Super Eagles captain, Wilfred Ndidi, who reportedly died in a fatal road accident in Umunede, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Oborevwori, in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, described the death as sudden, painful and a great loss, not only to the Ndidi family but also to the Umunede community and the entire Ika Nation.

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to Wilfred Ndidi, members of the bereaved family, and the people of Umunede, urging them to take solace in the impactful life and legacy of the deceased.

According to reports, Mr Sunday Ndidi, a retired military officer, lost his life in a road accident on Tuesday. He was said to have been rushed to a hospital in Agbor, where he was later confirmed dead.

The tragic incident has drawn widespread sympathy, including from Wilfred Ndidi’s club, Besiktas, which confirmed the development in a statement released on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Governor Oborevwori prayed that God grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

TVC News previously reported that President Bola Tinubu extends heartfelt condolences to Wilfred Ndidi, captain of the Super Eagles, on the passing of his father, Sunday Ndidi.

The Nigerian international footballer, who plays for Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas, lost his father in a ghastly road accident in Umunede, near Agbor, Delta State, on Tuesday.