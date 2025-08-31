Solomon Ehigiator Arase, who passed away in Abuja, was a seasoned police officer and lawyer whose career spanned over three decades of service to Nigeria....

Solomon Ehigiator Arase, who passed away in Abuja, was a seasoned police officer and lawyer whose career spanned over three decades of service to Nigeria.

Born on 21 June 1956, Arase graduated with a degree in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1980 before enlisting into the Nigeria Police Force in 1981.

He later earned an LL.B from the University of Benin and an LL.M in Corporate Management and Finance Law from Lagos State University.

He also held a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the University of Ibadan and was a Fellow of the National Defence College (fdc).

A recipient of the National Police Medal (NPM), Arase was widely respected for his academic and professional credentials.

Over the course of his career, he served in key departments of the Force, including Operations, Investigations, Administration and Intelligence.

He once headed the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the apex intelligence arm of the Force.

Arase was also part of Nigeria’s police contingent to the United Nations Mission in Namibia, reflecting his international exposure.

He was a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the International Bar Association (IBA), and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Until his passing, he served as National Legal Adviser of the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC).

Arase was appointed the 18th Inspector-General of Police in April 2015 by then-President Goodluck Jonathan and retired in 2016.

He later chaired the Police Service Commission (PSC) from January 2023 to June 2024.

A police officer with vast experience in intelligence, operations, investigation and administration, Arase is remembered as one of the most intellectually accomplished officers to have led the Nigeria Police Force.