Former Anambra State governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday cast his vote during the concluded governorship election in the state.

Obi exercised his franchise at polling unit 019, Umudim Akasi, Agulu Ward 2, in Anaocha Local Government Area, where he arrived shortly before noon and voted at exactly 11:46 a.m.

Speaking to journalists after voting, Obi expressed concern over what he described as the steady decline of democratic values in Nigeria, lamenting that the nation’s democracy is “deteriorating” and in urgent need of renewal.

He said: “Our democracy is deteriorating, and unfortunately, those who are benefiting from bad governance seem to be fueling it.

“I have been able to listen and move around to see what is happening, and it is bad that we still experience vote buying. Someone who is not employed collects N30,000 for his vote, that means you have sold your school, your hospital, your job opportunities and selling away your future. That is what is very worrisome about our democracy.

“Other countries, even west African countries that are close to us where I have observed election, I haven’t seen something like this happening. This must stop.

“I’m not on the ballot, but I’m a member of Labour Party and I support my candidate, Dr George Moghalu. All the people contesting are my friends and I wish them well.”