Edo state government has declared one Amaka Okoro and her baby wanted following her disappearance from home after results of her samples returned positive for the coronavirus.

The government also announced the extension of the dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state for another two weeks.

Chairman, Covid-19 Response Team and Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki disclosed this during a news briefing in Government House Benin.

He wants people of the state to know what the state government is doing to sustain the fight against the pandemic.

Governor Obaseki appealed to the people of the state to support his administration and urged them to adhere strictly to precautionary measures in the fight against the scourge in Edo State.