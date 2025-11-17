In less than 48 hours after the former President Olusegun Obasanjo attended the 65th birthday ceremony of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, the two leaders appeared to have renewed their hostilities as they exchanged negative words about each other. Reacting to a thank you message ...

Reacting to a thank you message allegedly sent to the former President by the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, through a press Statement issues by the Special Assistant to President Obasanjo on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President described Ayodele Fayose as “unchanged and unchangeable”.

The message from Ayodele Fayose to the former President reads

“Dear Baba Obasanjo, I trust this meets you well.Your coming to my birthday party, I appreciate except for your very irresponsible comments at your age. You went so low but am not surprised because someone once said you are supposed be kept away in the zoo. Sincerely that’s where you belong.

“I kept quiet or did not reply you at the function so that the world will know the difference between a sane and a mad man that you are. It is also obvious that you have also lost your sanity OR should I say is the heightened stage of dementia.Not to worry Baba., I shall set the records straight in due course of time.Lastly I shall appreciate if you return my money since you publicly admitted you received but Dangote brought u back.

“Your leopard will never change his skin”, the letter reads.

The former President’s response reads, “Ayo, thanks for your “Thank You” message which undisguisedly revealed who and what you are, unchanged and unchangeable. Your money has been sent back through Foluso Adeagbo who brought it and in the same bag as he brought it unopened by me.”