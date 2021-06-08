Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, General Abdulsalami Abubakar(rtd), Sultan of Sokoto and John Cardinal Onaiyekan and some eminent Nigerians are set to meet on Thursday, June 19th at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja to discuss the State of the Nation and Chart a way forward.

The meeting which is convened by Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will also have in attendance leaders of industry, Labour and Other sectors of the nations’ diverse ethnic and religious mix.

The meeting is not unconnected with the recent spate of insecurity, agitation from most parts of the country and the seeming failure of the several solutions proffered by the Federal Government to bring an end to the issues.