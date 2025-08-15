The sporting spirit in Agege and Orile Agege, Lagos State, is set to soar this August as the maiden edition of the Obasa Summer Under-16 Championship takes centre stage. Organised by Kings Sports International, the team behind the annual Obasa Games, the tournament promises an electrifying display o...

The sporting spirit in Agege and Orile Agege, Lagos State, is set to soar this August as the maiden edition of the Obasa Summer Under-16 Championship takes centre stage.

Organised by Kings Sports International, the team behind the annual Obasa Games, the tournament promises an electrifying display of youthful talent and community pride.

The competition officially kicked off on Thursday, 14 August 2025, and will climax with a grand finale and closing ceremony on Saturday, 30 August 2025.

A total of 16 male teams under the age of 16—eight each from Agege and Orile Agege—and four female teams (open age category) will compete for glory across two venues: Idea Primary School, Tabontabon, Orile Agege, and Oniwaya High School, Agege.

Fans can expect 38 matches in total—34 male fixtures and 4 female games—promising weeks of thrilling action for spectators and talent scouts alike.

In the male category, champions will earn ₦600,000, runners-up ₦400,000, and third-place finishers ₦300,000. For the female category, winners will take ₦350,000, with second and third places receiving ₦250,000 and ₦100,000 respectively. The total prize pool stands at ₦2 million.

According to the organisers, the primary goal is to nurture young talent, inspire sportsmanship, and motivate emerging athletes to chase professional football careers.

Sports lovers, families, and community members are expected to fill the stands to cheer their teams and witness the rise of future football stars.

The tournament roared to life with Zion Football Academy defeating Premier Skills 3–1, courtesy of a stunning hat-trick from Olaibi Taiwo.

In the day’s second fixture, ADWAAIK Football thrashed Flourish Football Academy 6–0. Parkinson Isaac scored a hat-trick, Oladosun Abiodun netted twice, and Ademola Jonathan added the sixth to seal an emphatic victory.