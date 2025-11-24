Monday’s highly competitive qualifiers were held simultaneously across the six education districts in Lagos State. Education District I ultimately produced its representatives, with participants drawn from secondary schools in Agege and Alimosho.

The final stage of the district eliminations took place at Government Model College, Meiran, where students showcased their skills in Boxing, Table Tennis, Chess, Scrabble, Ayo Olopon, and Athletics. The tournament, themed “From the Streets to Stardom,” is in its third edition and is organized annually by Kings Sports International in honour of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Mudashiru Obasa. This year’s competition featured two vibrant age categories: Under-15 and Under-18.

With the district preliminaries now concluded, qualified students will converge for the main events, where they will compete for podium positions and a share of the prize money.

The Head of Athletics for the Obasa Games, Kehinde Sonaike, and Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Moshood Ajibola, expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the preliminaries and the impressive display of emerging talent.

Chairman of Agege Local Government, Hon. Abdulganiyu Vinod Obasa, highlighted the growth of the initiative, recalling that it began as a football-only competition for teams in Agege before expanding into a multi-sport fiesta for Lagos West Senatorial District. According to him, the 2025 edition marks a major milestone as the event now covers the entire Lagos State.

Obasa, who also chairs Kings Sports International, said expectations are high as the games continue to reveal exceptional young talents eager to bring pride and honour to their schools and families. He added that the competition is already contributing meaningfully to sports development and talent discovery across the state.

The Obasa Games 2025 will climax on Saturday, December 13, when winners across all categories — including football — will share from the ₦12 million prize pool.