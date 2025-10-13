Former Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Martins, in collaboration with Kings Sports Entertainment, is set to host a high-profile football competition tagged the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) FCT Soccer Tournament in Abuja later this year. The tournament, scheduled to take place between October and Novem...

Former Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Martins, in collaboration with Kings Sports Entertainment, is set to host a high-profile football competition tagged the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) FCT Soccer Tournament in Abuja later this year.

The tournament, scheduled to take place between October and November 2025 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, will honour the Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria while promoting unity, fitness, and national cohesion through sports.

According to the organisers, the initiative aims to foster discipline, camaraderie, and patriotism among members of the armed forces, paramilitary, and the public. Themed “Taking the Youth Out of the Streets,” the event also seeks to encourage positive youth engagement, teamwork, and healthy living through football.

The competition will feature U-16 and U-20 categories, with talented players standing a chance to secure professional football opportunities in Europe.

Organisers described the tournament as a strategic platform to bridge the gap between security operatives and civilians, strengthen community relations, and inspire young Nigerians to embrace sports as a tool for personal and national development.