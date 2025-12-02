The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, governing council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Abdulgafar Siyan Oyeweso has been laid to rest at his country home in Ede, Osun state. Professor Oyeweso was buried according to Islamic rites, after a janazah prayer led by the chief imam of Ede. Th...

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, governing council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Abdulgafar Siyan Oyeweso has been laid to rest at his country home in Ede, Osun state.

Professor Oyeweso was buried according to Islamic rites, after a janazah prayer led by the chief imam of Ede.

The renowned historian died on Tuesday morning after a brief illness at the age of 64.

The burial was attended by family, friends, academia, traditional rulers, politicians across political divides including former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

The renowned professor of history was appointed as pro chancellor and chairman of council of OAU, Ile-Ife by president Bola Tinubu in june 2024.